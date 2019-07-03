Gillette recalls thousands of disposable razors

(CNN) — Nobody likes to use a dull razor, but you don’t want one too sharp either.

Gillette is recalling 87,000 disposable razors.

The company says the razor blades were made a little too sharp, and present a high risk of cuts.

The products included in the recall were sold from January through may.

A “Venus Simply Three” disposable razor 4-pack, and a Daisy “12 plus one Venus Simply Three” bonus pack which included one free “Venus Simply Three” razor.

If you think you may have one of these razors, you can contact Gillette to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.