Gift of giving: Virtual tip jar helps State College restaurant industry

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the restaurant industry works through COVID-19 restrictions, a virtual tip jar has been established in State College to give to those who’ve lost their service job or had their hours cut back.

A list of about 160 restaurant employees is available for the community with the staff’s Venmo or PayPal information. Residents are encouraged to tip their favorite staff members in support if they are able.

The list is ongoing and employees can add their name to the roster at any time as well.

To give a virtual tip, click here.