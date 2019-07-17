Giant jellyfish caught on camera

ENGLAND (CNN) — Summertime is full of family vacations, including beach trips!

And just when you thought it was safe to go back in the ocean, terrifying images emerge from the deep.

No, it’s not jaws, but a sting from a jelly fish this big might hurt more than a bite from a great white.

A diver was stunned when she spotted the human-sized blob off the south-western coast of England, near Cornwall.



It’s called a “barrel” jellyfish.

They are the largest species of jellyfish in British seas, but seeing one this big is very rare.