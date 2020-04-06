Giant Eagle to limit in-store customers

CLEVELAND. (WTAJ) – Giant Eagle will be limiting the number of customers in their stores according to a release sent out Monday

Stores will now only admit up to 50% of occupancy allowable by fire code. The new maximum occupancy will be visibly posted near the building’s entrance.

“The safety and well-being of our Team Members and guests is and will continue to be our top priority,” said Jannah Jablonowski, Giant Eagle Spokesperson

Additionally, team members have been provided with personal protective equipment including masks and gloves.

Customers are asked to use curbside and delivery services if possible.

Full details on changes Giant Eagle is making can be found in the release below.