Giant Eagle taking steps to fight racism and social injustice

The President and CEO of Giant Eagle Laura Karet, says that the company has donated 350-thousand dollars to social justice causes.
Giant Eagle is also halting sales of the Pittsburgh post-gazette after the newspaper pulled two black reporters from covering the protests in Pittsburgh.
It is critical that we uphold the values that have defined Giant Eagle for nearly 90 years. These measures will remain in place until the publication demonstrates an equal commitment to all those in the communities it serves.Laura Karet