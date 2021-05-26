Giant Eagle recalling Chicken Street Taco Kits sold in Ohio, Pa., other states

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction

(WKBN) – Giant Eagle is recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kits due to the possibility that the product may contain an undeclared egg allergen.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product



The impacted products have “sell by” dates through May 28 and can be identified by PLU

56598 located in the upper right corner of the item’s scale tag.

The recalled items were sold in the prepared foods departments at Giant Eagle and Market District locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and Indiana.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it and return a qualifying

receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund. Customers with questions

may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.