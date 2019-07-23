Giant chair in Jamestown honors the furniture industry

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown now has a larger-than-life tribute to the role of the furniture industry.

This giant chair was unveiled there this morning.

Fancher chair, based in nearby Falconer, turned the idea of a giant chair into reality. Jamestown supporters say a lot of the furniture made there, was also sold there.

“It captures Jamestown History of being a furniture building city but it is also unique,” said Kristy Kathman with the Renaissance Corp. said. “A lot of people who have seen it already say, ‘Oh, I had those chairs when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I have those chairs in my house.’ We have them in our conference room at JRC; it’s fun to see it in such a big way.”

A plaque will be installed detailing the history behind the chair and how the furniture industry left its mark on the city.

