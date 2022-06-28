PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, June 28 The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced the 45 recipients of the 2022 Healing the Planet grant program.

Earlier this year the groups announced that $300,000 in funding was awarded in support of projects aimed at improving the health and quality of waterways. The projects were designed to help protect water resources and improve the overall health of communities.

The grant recipients were formally announced at the Camp Curtin Branch YMCA Garden, operated by the Harrisburg Area YMCA. They were also a recipient of a $10,000 grant. Representatives from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful also recognized four additional Dauphin County nonprofits who were among the groups to receive funding: City of Harrisburg – Department of Parks, Recreation and Facilities, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, Londonderry Township, and The Salvation Army. Each received a grant for their waterway projects.

“There’s only one planet Earth and the steps we take now will impact our environment and waterways for future generations,” Jessica Groves, community impact manager for The GIANT Company, said. “Our customers and team members understand that changes of any size can make a big difference in healing our planet through their generosity in rounding up at the register in support of these types of environmental initiatives. We are excited to see these water resource projects brought to life in the coming months and continue to make a lasting difference in their local communities.”

The Grants range from $2,500 up to $10,000. Eligible projects had to be in The GIANT Company’s operating areas within Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, or West Virginia. Funding for the grants was provided by customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores who agreed to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar from March through May.

The following organizations are the recipients of a 2022 Healing the Planet grant from The GIANT Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful:

Maryland

The High 5 Initiative, Inc., North East

Town of Mount Airy, Mount Airy

Pennsylvania

9th Street Youth & Community Center, Chester

Abington Area Joint Recreation Board, Clarks Summit

Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club and Wilderness Park Association, Reading

Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority, State College

City of Harrisburg- Department of Parks and Recreation and Facilities, Harrisburg

East Bradford Township, West Chester

Friends of Schuylkill River Park, Philadelphia

Friends of Silver Lake Nature Center, Bristol

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg

Glen Foerd Conservation Corporation, Philadelphia

Harrisburg Area YMCA, Harrisburg

Indiana Borough, Indiana

Kennett Area Park Authority, Kennett Square

Lancaster Conservancy, Lancaster

Lehman Sanctuary, Shavertown

Londonderry Township, Middletown

Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Wrightsville

Lundale Farm Inc., Pottstown

Michaux Forest Association, Hummelstown

Mountain Watershed Association, Melcroft

North American Land Trust, Chadds Ford

Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, Williamsport

PA Parks and Forest Foundation//Friends of White Clay Creek Preserve, Camp Hill

Pennsylvania Division of the Izaak Walton League of America, New Salem

Salisbury Township, Gap

Schuylkill River Development Corporation, Philadelphia

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Philadelphia

The Da Vinci Discovery Center of Science and Technology, Inc., Allentown

The Pennsylvania State University, University Park

The Salvation Army, Harrsiburg

Trout Unlimited 108 Doc Fritchey, Palmyra

Upper Darby Township, Upper Darby

Warrington Township, Chalfont

Watershed Alliance of Adams County, Gettysburg

Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley, Nazareth

Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Pittsburgh

Wildlife Leadership Academy, Lock Haven

Willistown Conservation Trust, Newtown Square York Academy Regional Charter School Upper School, York

Virginia

The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Program, Harrisonburg

Virginia Clean Cities, Harrisonburg

Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Winchester

West Virginia

Blue Ridge Watershed Coalition, Harpers Ferry

“Access to healthy food and understanding agricultural practices are often limited in our uptown Harrisburg community,” Jamien Harvey, executive director of the Camp Curtin and East Shore Branch YMCAs, said. “The opportunity to expand our garden project allows us to educate the youth and families at the Camp Curtin Branch YMCA about healthy water and its incredible impact on our ecosystem. We are so grateful to The GIANT Company for recognizing the impact of healthy, natural food education on our community.”

President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Shannon Reiter said the health of local waterways is intimately connected to the overall health of communities.

We are honored to partner with The GIANT Company to provide Healing the Planet grants to communities across Pennsylvania. Thank you to all of you who rounded up at the register. Your generosity will directly impact communities by improving the health and quality of waterways,” Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful said.

This marked the second year of the Healing the Planet grant program. Last year, more than $500,000 was awarded to 42 recipients in support of projects that aimed to build environmental stewardship by connecting people and families to community green spaces, supporting environmental restoration efforts, and building community gardens.