Georgia man convicted on host of federal charges in Ga. to W.Va. drug ring that resulted in woman’s death

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a nine-day trial, a federal jury found a Georgia man guilty of drug distribution resulting in the death of a West Virginia woman, along with a host of other drug and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Terrick Robinson

After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Terrick Robinson, 35, of Cartersville, Ga., guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances; one count of distribution of methamphetamine; one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine – aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride – aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl – aiding and abetting; one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime – aiding and abetting; one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to a news release from Powell’s office.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Robinson distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to September 2018. He would travel from Georgia to West Virginia, trafficking the drugs from different motel and hotel rooms and other locations. Robinson and his conspirators carried at least three firearms during the drug trafficking crimes, according to the news release.

At one of the motels in Lewis County on August 9, 2019, Robinson distributed fentanyl to Courtney Dubois of Fairmont. That drug, according to her autopsy, was a cause of her death. The jury heard testimony and saw evidence that Robinson took Dubois’ body to Georgia, where it was dismembered and dumped in the Bartow County Landfill.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell

“This was a horrific crime, involving drugs, guns and death. Though the verdict will not bring back Ms. Dubois, we hope her family gets some closure by the result of this trial and prior guilty pleas in this investigation. The verdict is the result of many hours of excellent work by the prosecution and law enforcement teams. I also want to thank the Georgia authorities who assisted in bringing this defendant to justice,” said Powell.

Robinson faces the following:

At least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million on the conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances charge

At least 10 years and up to life behind bars and a fine of up to $10 million on the distribution of methamphetamine charge

At least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million on the possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine – aiding and abetting charge

Up to a 20 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $1 million on the possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride – aiding and abetting charge

At least five years and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million on the possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl – aiding and abetting count

At least five years and up to life behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 on the use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime – aiding and abetting charge

At least five years and up to life incarceration and up to a $250,000 fine on the use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime charge

At least 20 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million on the distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death charge

Robinson is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting his sentence.

Two of the co-conspirators in this case have pleaded guilty, according to officials. William Chappell, 33, of Cartersville, Ga., pleaded guilty in February 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances and one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Joel Jimenez, 37, also of Cartersville, Ga., pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances. Both men were a part of the drug distribution operation from Georgia to West Virginia, officials said.

Another defendant in this case, Seddrick Banks, 27, of Cartersville, Ga., is set to go to trial on March 23, 2020. He is accused of being a part of the drug distribution operation, as well as being an accessory after the fact in Dubois’ death. Banks is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting his trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Traci M. Cook and Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; West Virginia State Police; The Bartow County, Ga. Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome, Ga. and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were all a part of the investigation.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided over the trial.