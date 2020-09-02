Geisinger working on clinical trials for COVID prevention and treatment

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Geisinger Health System are involved in several clinical trials, working to figure out cures for recovery and prevention treatment.

Some of the studies include convalescent plasma and neutralizing anti-bodies.

“What we’re going to be participating in is a study, where people who are living in the home of somebody who was diagnosed with COVID, we know they’re at very high risk of getting COVID themselves, can we prevent them from getting sick with COVID?” Paul Simonelli, Chair of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Geisinger Health System, said.

Simonelli says in the clinical trials they’ll learn what medications patients with COVID and those around patients with the virus respond to.

Geisinger hopes to begin vaccine trials in the Fall.