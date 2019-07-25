Geisinger to invest $24 Million in Centre County medical facilities

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger Health System plans to invest $24 million in its medical facilities in Centre County.

Some of the money will go toward renovating current facilities, and possibly constructing new ones.

The funds will also be used to upgrade equipment and software.

Geisinger’s Centre County locations include Bellefonte, Port Matilda, and State College.

The health system is seeking a $1 billion bond issue to fund projects in the eight Pennsylvania counties, where it has medical facilities.