Geisinger receives over $900,000 for telemedicine services

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger announced Tuesday that they have been awarded $978,935 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide telehealth services during COVID-19.

The award money will be used to purchase equipment such as telemedicine carts, tablet computers and telemedicine peripherals such as hand-held cameras and stethoscopes.

Geisinger said that the number of daily telehealth visits has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and that they have been conducting twice as many daily visits.

“Telehealth technology has allowed Geisinger providers to connect with patients while minimizing physical contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. This ensures that our patients can maintain routine healthcare appointments, manage chronic conditions, and stay healthier overall even while staying at home.” David Fletcher, Geisinger Associate Vice President for Telehealth

The FCC announced a total of $29.41 million in funding last month for health care providers in urban and rural areas to provide telehealth services during the pandemic.

To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved 514 funding applications in 46 states plus Washington, D.C. for a total of $189.27 million in funding.