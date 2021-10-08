Geisinger opens first 65 Forward Health Center, in Centre region

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Better health and easier access to care is now available for those 65 and older in State College as Geisinger opens its first ever 65 Forward Health Center, in the Centre region.

Located on 293 Patriot Lane in the Trader Joe’s Plaza, the facility features a fitness area, same-day appointments, access to an entire team of healthcare professionals as well as more time with the doctor. The facility also features telemedicine, so patients don’t have to drive miles away to see a specialist that’s not local.

According to Geisinger, primary care physicians with 65 Forward see a maximum of 450 patients, compared to the national average of 2,000 to 3,000. They also report that members have 20-25% percent lower inpatient hospitalization rates, and 40-45% lower emergency room visits.

While Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center accepts Tricare insurance from veterans, they require individuals to be Geisinger Gold (Medicare Advantage) members. Those without it can take advantage of a trial period.

