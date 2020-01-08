Geisinger Medical Center pharmacy reaches full compliance

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is now in full compliance after making corrections to its procedures at its pharmacy.

Last year, a complaint prompted the Pa Department of Health to make an unannounced visit

The department found Geisinger was not in compliance with state requirements.

The report states the Danville location’s pharmacy could not ensure a safe environment for donor breast milk and infant formula due to improper sanitation of equipment.

Geisinger submitted a plan of correction on October 18.

The department of health says Geisinger is now in full compliance.

Last October, eight infants were sickened while at the facility and three died because of waterborne bacterial infection.