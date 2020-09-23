Geisinger looks to build new primary care clinic in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger Health System is looking to expand in State College by planning to build a new primary care clinic.

The clinic would be built in a field at the intersection of South Atherton Street and Scenery Drive in College Township, which is across the street from Geisinger’s existing complex at Scenery Park.

Geisinger currently plans to build a 15,400 square ft. clinic that would expand space for general medicine and offer x-rays and blood work.

The expansion would allow Geisinger’s existing scenery park complex to grow oncology and dermatology services, along with nephrology and rheumatology.

The new clinic would have either 11 or 12 primary care providers.

Geisinger will need to submit a formal land development plan and receive the next set of approvals before the clinic project can move forward.