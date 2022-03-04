DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to lower volunteer participation during the pandemic, Geisinger is looking for volunteers for its pet therapy program.

Over the past two years, the program has made an impact in helping hospital staff through the pandemic and continues to comfort patients in hospitals throughout northeastern and central Pa.

Director of Volunteer Services Tina McDowell said how patients and staff both really benefit from the pet therapy program.

“By volunteering, you can help decrease stress levels and provide a much-needed positive experience for our frontline staff who might be feeling overwhelmed by the effects of the ongoing pandemic,” McDowell said. “Just a few minutes of comfort and relief can improve overall mental wellbeing.”

Dogs must be are certified by a program recognized by the American Kennel Club to be eligible. Dogs along with their handlers will have to undergo Geisinger volunteer training with the volunteer services department before serving.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Participants are needed at all Geisinger campuses.