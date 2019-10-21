Geisinger hosts free Veteran’s Day Dinner

LEWISTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Geisinger is hosting a Veteran’s Day Dinner for all the veterans of Mifflin, Juniata, Huntingdon, and Centre Counties.

It will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Eatery.

Geisinger urges anyone interested to reserve their seats by Monday, October, 28.

“We are privileged to honor and pay respects to all those who have served our country,” said Kirk Thomas, chief administrative officer, Geisinger Western Region.

Parking to access the eatery is located on 4th Street. The dinner is free for all veterans and one guest each.

Geisinger was recently recognized for its commitment to U.S. military veterans and their families by being named to VIQTORY’s 2020 list of Military Friendly Employers.

For more information and reservations call 717-242-7102.