Geisinger CEO reminds public to reduce spread of COVID-19

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The president and CEO of Geisinger is reminding the public to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

With cases surging in parts of the commonwealth, including recent spikes in our region, medical officials are urging individuals to follow the guidelines to the best of their ability.



They also say now may be more important than ever as schools look to open in about a month from now and a vaccine has yet to be developed.

“We know there’s something pretty darn effective as well and it’s the masking, it’s the distancing. It’s the hand hygiene, that’s the kind of thing that we can do in the meantime while we all wait for that more effective vaccine to hit the market,” said president and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.