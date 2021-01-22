Geisinger and Mt. Nittany Health see demand for vaccine surpass available supply

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Just in the first two and a half days following the state’s announcement to expand those eligible for the vaccine, Geisinger’s president, Dr. Jaewon Ryu says the health system has scheduled over 80,000 appointments for vaccination.

“The high call volumes, the high online traffic, to kind of put this into perspective for you, prior to Covid on a typical day in our call center we might see about 17,000 calls per day and now we are consistently seeing double and even triple that call traffic,” said Dr. Ryu.

According to Dr. Ryu, Geisinger has given over 30,000 vaccines to the community so far.

But getting to everyone in group 1A he says will take time.

“As the logistics allow, as the supply allows, as the staffing allows, we’re getting those shots into people’s arms as quickly as possible but that will be an effort for the weeks and months to come,” said Dr. Ryu.

As for Mt. Nittany Health they’ve almost utilized all their supply that the Pennsylvania Department of Health allocated them.

According to the medical centers executive vice president Tom Charles, the demand for the vaccine has significantly surpassed supply.

“That’s the case locally, it’s the case of the state level, its the case nationally, and we expect this to be the situation for the foreseeable future,” said Charles.

In the meantime both hospitals are asking people to remain patient, masked, and socially distanced.