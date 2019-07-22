Gathering ideas to grow the brewing industry.

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is currently one of the most dominant states in the craft beer industry.

Now state officials are looking for ways to continue growing that multi-billion dollar business.

They’re doing this by making grants available for promotion, marketing, and research projects for brewed and malt beverages.

The Department of Agriculture, is hoping this insentive will lead to ideas on increasing the quality of things like hops and barley.

Ideas on how to use the brewing industry to increase tourism are also welcome.

Press Secretary of the PA department of agriculture Shannon Powers, says it’s not about expanding a specific business, but rather expanding the entire industry across the state.