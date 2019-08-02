Gas company takes the blame for home explosion

(WTAJ/WTAE) — A utility company in Pennsylvania is admitting fault after an explosion that destroyed a house.



Columbia Gas says it should have installed a pressure regulator at the home during a project to upgrade and replace area gas mains.

However, Columbia’s president says the home was on a different street from others involved in the project, and the company simply missed it.

Without a pressure regulator, pressure built up leading to the gas leak and explosion.

The homeowner and three firefighters were hospitalized.

“Our customers deserve safe, reliable delivery of natural gas. We failed to deliver on this mission, and for that, we are deeply sorry,” said Mike Huwar: President of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania.

“The fact that a mistake of this magnitude occurred is incredibly irresponsible and is incredibly negligent,” said Bob Sabot: North Franklin Township Supervisor.

Officials slapped the company with a cease and desist order barring them from working in North Franklin township.