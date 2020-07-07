Garvey Manor confirms positive COVID-19 cases

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — One staff member and one resident of Garvey Manor have tested positive for COVID-19, the manor announced Tuesday.

Sister Joachim Ferenchak, an administrator at Garvey Manor and Our Lady of the Alleghenies, said the resident was asymptomatic and that the case was found during mandated testing.

The staff member told the home about their positive test result after getting tested elsewhere.

The facility is following the CDC and Department of Health guidelines and have reported the cases to the agencies. They have also added infection control measures and isolation precautions for residents and employees.

There are 129 residents at the facility and 297 staff members. Ferenchak said that mandatory testing will continue tomorrow and is expected to last three days.