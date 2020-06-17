Garth Brooks to perform movie concert at local drive-in theatre

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Soon you’ll be able to grab your friends from high and low places to experience Garth Brooks on the big screen.

Saturday, June 27th, the country music icon will perform across the country for more than 300 drive in’s….including one right here in Central PA at Super 322 Drive-in Theatre in Clearfield County.

Owners of Super 322, Bill & Barb Frankhouser tell us “we think this is just going to be the start. We feel that a lot of the concerts will be coming in … Drive-in concerts. And we’ll be streaming them live from the drive-in theatre.”

The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theatres across the United States and Canada.

Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster. They’re a $100 per carload with a maximum of 6 people.