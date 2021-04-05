Gardners Candies: 50% off leftover Easter chocolate

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you didn’t get enough chocolate over Easter weekend, Gardners Candies at Logan Towne Center in Altoona is having a huge sale: 50% off all leftover Easter chocolate this week.

Nearly 100 people were in line Monday morning. Gardners Candies said after a tough year of business due to the pandemic, it was nice to see so many people coming out to support the business within the guidelines set in place by the Department of Health.

Retail supervisor Kathy Storm said the store has a capacity of 25 people, so everyone feels comfortable including customers and employees. Storm said this post-Easter tradition has been going on for over 30 years.