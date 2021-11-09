Garage fire spreads to homes in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews in Clearfield County fought flames Monday night after a garage fire spread to two residences, according to emergency dispatchers.
At least seven companies were called to 124 North Hill Street in Beccaria Township around 11 p.m. At this time, it is not clear how much damage was done.
No injuries were reported and the fire marshal was contacted.
- Central Pa. Food Bank receives more than $2 million through Neighborhood Assistance Program
- Midday Forecast, Tuesday November 9, 2021
- Video shows robbers break into home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star
- Public invited to approach Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza for first time in 100 years
- Speedway Motorsports buys NASCAR Dover track in Delaware
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.