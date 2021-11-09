Garage fire spreads to homes in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews in Clearfield County fought flames Monday night after a garage fire spread to two residences, according to emergency dispatchers.

At least seven companies were called to 124 North Hill Street in Beccaria Township around 11 p.m. At this time, it is not clear how much damage was done.

No injuries were reported and the fire marshal was contacted.

