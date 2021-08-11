Game Commission to launch hunting webinars

Harrisburg, Pa (WTAJ)- The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be hosting free webinars to provide new hunters with resources and information to succeed in the hunting season.

Webinar topics include finding places to hunt, selecting a firearm, regulation overviews, hunting tips and tactics, and much more.

The series kicks off on Aug. 19 with a squirrel hunting course at 7 p.m. Each webinar will last for an hour, with live Q&As at the end of each session. There will also be additional live webinars for the same course on Sept. 9 and Sept. 21.

The series continues Oct. 7 with pheasant hunting course at 7 p.m., then again on Oct. 24.

Both classes will also be offered in-person at the headquarters in Harrisburg. The squirrel hunting being offered on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Then pheasant hunting will take place on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Game Commission Director of Information and Education Steve Smith says that a priority for the commission is maintaining current hunters and recruiting new ones.

“Over the past two years, the number of individuals who purchase a hunting license has increased in Pennsylvania,” Smith said. “These webinars will allow us to provide resources to those new hunters, as well as those who are interested in hunting but haven’t yet given it a try, to prepare them for the seasons ahead.”

Advanced registration is required to view the live webinars at the Learn to Hunt page. A Hunter-Trapper Education course or purchasing a hunting license is not required to do either course.

Anyone unable to attend the classes live will be able to view the webinar on the Learn to Hunt page.