Game agency partnership aims for better wildlife disease management

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new partnership is aimed at improving wildlife disease management in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission on Monday announced a new partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine to establish the Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program.

Twelve employees will be dedicated to addressing wildlife disease as part of the program. It will allow for more thorough disease surveillance, management, and research.

The program will also allow for much faster testing of chronic wasting disease in deer, with results in 7-10 days rather than weeks or months.

“We’ve got to get out in front of these diseases,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “Here in Pennsylvania, we’re making this a focus, to do more for wildlife and wildlife disease.”

The program is established under a five year, $10 million contract financed by the game commission.