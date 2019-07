DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A much-awaited restaurant is celebrating it’s grand opening.

Fusion Buffet in DuBois is now open.

It’s located on Bee Line Highway in the former Ponderosa building.

They serve a mix of Chinese, American, sushi and hibachi.

“It’s a mix of a little bit of everything, that’s why I named it Fusion,” owner Kevin Guo said. “So you know, it’s kind of like a melting pot. We take everybody in.”

Fusion Buffet is open every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.