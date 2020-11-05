Fundraising continues for home explosion survivor

HUNTINGDON, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Community members banded together on Wednesday night to help a burn victim of a deadly house explosion.

The Huntingdon community held a spaghetti dinner at Sunset Golf Club to raise funds for Michele Shovlin who is still being treated after her house went up in flames while she was still inside.

On the morning of October 20th, Michele Shovlin’s home exploded. Police have yet to release the cause of the fire, but community members acted fast on getting her help. Owner of Sunset Golf Club, Patricia Collins says “I believe in helping out the community, I believe Huntingdon is a tight-knit community and stands together and has a mentality of neighbors helping neighbors.” Collins came up with the idea for the dinner. She adds “I don’t know Michele or her family personally. However, a lot of my workers do and we felt this benefit dinner was a way to get back to someone in the community that had a need.”

This was the second effort made to raise money for Shovlin. A Gofundme page created for her family has raised almost $30,000.

In addition, 150 guests showed up on Wednesday night. A friend of Sholvins, Colleen Clark tells us “I wouldn’t be any other place. I want to be there for her in any way I can. Thoughts and prayers are with her and she’s a strong woman and were hoping for the best.”

They’re hoping to present her with a check later this month. Collins says if you’d still like to donate, a check can be mailed to the golf club within the next seven days.