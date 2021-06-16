Fundraiser for Clarion County school district teacher, July 10th

CLARION COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– A school from Clarion County is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser for a teacher that was diagnosed with cancer.

Caleb Kifer, a well-known teacher at Clarion-Limestone High School was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Staff at the high school are organizing the dinner to help Caleb in his fight with cancer. The dinner is July 10th at 3 p.m.

The dinner is taking place in the Clarion-Limestone High School cafeteria.