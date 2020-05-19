Funding awarded to ‘Farm to Food Banks’

CENTRAL PA, (WTAJ) — Lots of PA farmers have been producing a surplus of food and donating it to food banks. In turn, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be awarding them with extra funding.

On Monday, the PA Agriculture Secretary announced they’ll be giving $255,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to distribute among farmers.Spokesperson for the Central PA food bank, Amy Hill, says the money will go to farmers who donate their surplus.She says the ones who donate typically spend extra money on things like packaging, harvesting and distributing goods.

Hill says “we’ve seen since all of the precautions were put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic an increase of maybe 45,50 percent of the number of pounds of food that we’ve had to distribute. At the same time, we’ve seen disruptions in the usual way that we acquire food.” She says without these farmers, many people would not be able to get fresh, locally grown food from their food banks.