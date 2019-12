Cosmo the dog and star of the Netflix series, Fuller House, has died. The series confirmed this sad news on their Facebook page shortly after 12 p.m. today.

In the reboot of the 90s sitcom Full house, Cosmo played the great-grandson of the Tanner family’s former pet Comet.

“There will never be another quite like our boy,” the show wrote in a tribute to Cosmo on Facebook.