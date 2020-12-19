Frontline workers encourage COVID vaccinations

(WTAJ) — There is some skepticism around COVID-19 vaccines: some say they were developed too quickly, while others say they are concerned about side effects.

Frontline workers want to set the record straight. Eric Olson, an employee at UPMC Altoona, lost his mother to the virus just one month ago. She battled for 35 days.

He said that at first, he was skeptical about the vaccine. But losing his mom changed that.



“Listening to everything going on with the science, the bottom line, I suppose, is if it works and it does what they say it should and everyone gets it, this will be done in no time,” Olson said.



After watching his mother fight for over a month, he wants everyone to take advantage of the technology.



“If you have the opportunity to do it now, do it because it doesn’t take long to do you in, it’s just a matter of a month or two,” he said.



The medical director of the intensive care units Dr. Mehrdad Ghaffari also received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday morning. For those who are still concerned about the covid-19 vaccines — dr. Ghaffari wants to make one point very clear.



“This is not a live vaccine. There’s no way people can get covid from the vaccine,” Dr. Ghaffari said. “This is just elements that are being injected into the body, go to the cells and make cells ready to recognize covid 19 and full-body fight COVID-19.”



And if people do not receive the vaccine, Dr. Ghaffari says the virus will continue to take lives.



UPMC Altoona received 950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. UPMC Bedford is expected to start their vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine when that becomes available.

