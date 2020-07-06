Frontline worker benefit to be held in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mad Viking Beard and Mustache Club of Altoona is hosting a benefit for frontline workers and first responders on July 11 at 11 a.m.

As a thank you, the club will be giving away a pulled pork meal to all frontline workers at 512 North 4th Ave. The meal is free to all frontline workers with proof of identification and it will include fresh smoked pulled pork with a roll, potato salad and a bottle of water.

Additional meals will be available to anyone else for a donation of $5 each. The event will be held until the food is gone.

All proceeds from the meals will be donated to the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

The event will be a drive-through service and all members involved will be practicing social distancing, using masks and gloves and sanitizing regularly.