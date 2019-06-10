Frontier Communications launches “Flip Phone Challenge”

(WTAJ/CNN) — Do you think you could ditch your smartphone for a week?

What if money was involved?

A company wants to pay you $1,000 if you can leave your smartphone behind for one week.

Internet service provider Frontier Communications just launched its “Flip Phone Challenge.”

They say it’s right on time for the 30th anniversary of the first folding phone.

To make up for all the high tech you’ll lose, Frontier is sweetening the deal with a survival kit.

It includes a printed map, pocket phonebook, and some CDs.

They’re looking for tech geeks and smartphone addicts.

All you have to do is send a 100 to 200-word message about why you’re the perfect person for the social experiment.

Only one person will be chosen.

You can apply for the challenge by clicking here.

