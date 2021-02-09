From Happy Valley to Space! Staff Sgt. Kyle Lucas tells his story

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (WTAJ) – Staff Sgt. Kyle Lucas is a self-proclaimed “military brat.” He grew up constantly moving around with his dad who worked overseas.

“My Dad always told me, when you turn 18, you’re either going to college or joining the military.”

Lucas didn’t know it at the time, but he’d actually do both…and then some.

On a trip from Japan to England, he and his family took a brief pit stop in the U.S. More specifically, State College, Pa. His Dad got three tickets to a Penn State game, and from that point on Lucas would be a Nittany Lion for life.

“I didn’t really know what football was,” Lucas told WTAJ. “I was 8 years old and never really watched it being overseas. But just the atmosphere I was like this is awesome, I want to be a part of this.”

Lucas eventually moved in with family in Bellefonte when he was 16, playing football for the Red Raiders. From there he’d play college football at Division II Lock Haven, but the dream to play at Penn State was still alive and well.

“I decided, I’m gonna take my shot. I’m gonna try to transfer to Penn St, and walk on, Lucas said.” I’ll at least walk away with a Penn State degree so that’ll be something.”

He trained and trained and trained some more and eventually was invited to walk on to the football team. Playing under the late Joe Paterno and then Bill O’Brien, Lucas was living out his dream. But he still wanted more. He originally thought his path after football would take him into sports journalism, however, that would not be the case.

“I’m sitting at my desk, looking at my computer screens. Not really knowing where to go or what to do, and I’m just like I’m not sure if I like this anymore. I felt like I wanted to do something that served a bigger purpose, so I pull up the Air Force recruiting website”

That led Kyle to a recruiter, who inspired him to aim even higher…Space!

“He started telling me about this job and the things we could do. I was like WOW, I’ve always loved space and now I can do something where I can interact with people and things in space. This sounds like a perfect fit.”

It certainly was, and still is. Staff Sgt. Lucas is now a technician for the First Space Observation Squadron, a part of the recently formed United States Space Force.

“We’re like the neighborhood watch,” Lucas says. “We watch everything above us because space is super contested, there’s a lot of stuff up there.”

A 30-year journey that has taken Lucas around the world, from living out his dream in Happy Valley, to now another dream of working in Space. He says where he is now, is where he’s supposed to be.

“I grew up a closet space nerd and now I’m around other space nerds and we can nerd out and all that stuff and just the things I get to do.”