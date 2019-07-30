‘Friends’ pop up shop to open in September

New York City, NY. (WTAJ) — “Could we BE anymore excited!?!”

If you’re a fan of the popular show ‘Friends’ then here is a shop you probably want to visit.

A pop-up experience themed around the NBC sitcom will open in New York City in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of its premiere.

Superfly and Warner Brothers have teamed up to create the month-long experience that will include a retail store.

The space will offer fans the opportunity to explore the show and capture photos with set re-creations, props, and costumes from the series.

It’ll run from September 7 through October 6 in New York City.

The cover charge will be $29.50.