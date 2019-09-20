Free walk/run to be held in memory of doctor Saturday

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A free walk and fun run will remember a Clearfield County doctor who died unexpectedly.

Saturday is the Healthy Living 5k Walk/Fun Run in DuBois.

It’s hosted by Penn Highlands Healthcare in memory of Doctor Gary DuGan.

DuGan passed away at age 57 in April 2017.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at Cherry Amphitheater in DuBois City Park.

“Dr. DuGan was also someone who ran and worked out, he was very fit,” Becky Snedden with Penn Highlands said. “So it just made sense to do a 5k run/walk event for him.”

While the event is free, donations will benefit the hospital’s Graduate Medical Education Program.