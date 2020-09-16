Free milk drive-thru event available for Johnstown residents

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free milk giveaway event will be held in Johnstown on Sept. 18.

The drive-thru event will take place at the St. John Vianney Catholic Church on 3513 William Penn Ave from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is collaborating with Schneider’s Dairy, the Interfaith Community Food Pantry and the St. John Vianney Catholic Church to organize the event.

All participants picking up milk must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk. If your vehicle does not have a trunk, you will be prompted to open your window.

No registration or paperwork is required to receive milk.