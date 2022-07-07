CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Kerry Benninghoff will be hosting a free license plate replacement event for Centre County residents.

Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced he will be hosting the free event on Saturday, July 9, from 8-10 a.m. at Centre Hall Elementary School, 211 N. Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall.

If a license plate is hard to read, area residents can use this event to begin the process of applying for a free license plate replacement.

“I am excited to bring this free service to area residents at Centre Hall this Saturday,” Benninghoff said. “I encourage all of those who may have questions about whether or not they should get their license plate replaced to attend this event, meet my office staff, and talk with PennDOT officials about eligibility and the replacement process.”

At the event, PennDOT personnel will determine if the plate is illegible and help drivers fill out the appropriate paperwork. There is no fee for the replacement plate or this service. Once submitted to PennDOT, the new replacement plates should arrive in approximately two weeks.

For more information or questions you can contact Benninghoff`s Bellefonte office at 814-355-3523.