Free holiday meal at risk without new organizer

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A group of Elk County volunteers are searching for a new organizer to take over a Christmas meal tradition.

The original organizer of the St. Marys Christmas Day Happening passed away in April.

With the remaining organizers in their 80s, Alice Wiesner said they’re in need of someone new to put it all together.

“Somebody who maybe is retired and doesn’t know what to do, or somebody who has a group of people who know how to run something like this,” Wiesner said.

St. Marys Christmas Day Happening is a free meal that takes place every year at the First United Methodist Church.

Volunteers serve or deliver more than 400 meals to people in need.

While they’ve been serving the meal in the same way for 24 years, Wiesner said someone new can make it their own.

“They can serve it cafeteria if they want to,” she said. “We serve it family style, but there’s nothing wrong with cafeteria, that’s how most of these things are done. We serve on china dishes, there’s nothing wrong with paper plates, that’s a lot easier.”

Wiesner will be there to help the new organizers along the way– in hopes that this St. Marys tradition doesn’t come to an end.

“I would like it to go on, I don’t know if it will, but i’d like to see it go on,” Wiesner said.

To find out how you can help, you can call Alice Wiesner at 814-834-4108.