TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Saturday, a church is Tyrone is hosting a free carnival for people in the community.

Community Worship Center said they organized the event to bring hope and unity to the area.

It goes from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday right by their church on the corner of Bald Eagle Avenue and E 13th Street.

Anybody is invited to can come and enjoy the free food and activities.