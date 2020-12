HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders in Huntingdon County can now receive free testing for COVID-19.

The testing is available to EMS providers and any emergency service personnel, including firefighters and law enforcement who have had high-risk exposure to a patient with COVID-19.

The first priority goes to EMS providers who had a high risk exposure and have symptoms. The program will be paid for through CARES Act funding.

