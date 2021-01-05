Free COVID-19 testing continues in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 testing returned to Centre County on Wednesday and will be available until the end of January.

The site is located inside the former Bonton storefront at the Nittany Mall until Dec. 16. The county is still working to secure a location for the last two weeks of testing.

Anyone needing testing can access the walk-in site from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. , Tuesdays through Saturdays.

