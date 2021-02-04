Free COVID-19 testing clinics coming to Blair and Elk Counties

BLAIR COUNTY, ELK COUNTY (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and AMI Healthcare will host free COVID-19 testing clinics in our region from Friday, February 5th until Tuesday, February 8th.

2 of the sites are in our viewing area. One will be held at the Blair County Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Drive, Altoona, PA. The other will be at Bucktail Plaza, 1305 Bucktail Rd., Saint Marys, PA.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day and testing is available by drive-thru or walk-in. No appointments are necessary. However, you are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card.

They say the turnaround time for results is two to seven days and you don’t have to be an area resident to be serviced.

Blair County Commissioner, Bruce Erb encourages people to get tested whether or not they’re planning to get a vaccination. He says “I’m concerned that people won’t get tested and may in fact have the virus and it won’t get treated. The vaccine isn’t going to take care of anything if you’ve already been exposed.”

