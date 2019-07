ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bethany Lutheran Church is helping kids get ready to go back to school.

The church which is located on Third Avenue in Altoona will be holding a clothing and back to school giveaway Saturday, August 17.

They will be providing clothing and shoes for all ages and sizes as well as school supplies for students.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you have any questions, you can contact 814-944-7560.