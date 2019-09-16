Free car seat safety checks in Central Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week, and PennDOT, State Police and the PA Traffic Injury Prevention Project are teaming up to offer free child safety seat checks.

Several car seat safety checks will take place throughout the week in Blair, Centre, Fulton, and Somerset Counties. The checks are sponsored by PennDOT, PSP, and PA TIPP. Parents are encouraged to bring their child along with them so that proper installation can be demonstrated with them in the seat.

This year’s theme, “Click It Tight. It Is Worth Their Life to Do It Right,” highlights the importance of selecting and correctly using the proper child restraints (rear-facing, forward-facing, booster seat, seat belt).

Here’s where you can get checked:

Blair County

Monday, Sept 16

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Big Fish Preschool

First UMC Church

Hollidaysburg, PA

Contact: Kelly Whitaker

Phone: 814-943-3360

Open to public, no appt needed

Somerset County

Tuesday, Sept. 17

2 pm – 8 pm

Sipesville Fire Dept

968 S.R. 4002

968 Schoolhouse Road

Somerset, PA 15501

Contact: Trooper Marie Regula

Phone: 814-445-4104

Open to public, no appt needed

Fulton County

Wednesday, Sept 18

3 pm – 9 pm

Giant Food Store

360 South 2nd Street

McConnellsburg, PA

Contact: PSP Crp Matt Long

Phone: 717-485-3131

Open to public, no appts needed

Somerset County

Wednesday, Sept 18

1 pm – 4 pm

Northern EMS

1620 Somerset Ave

Winder, PA

Contact: Bob Beers

Phone: 814-467-9244

Open to public, no appt needed

Blair County

Thursday, Sept 19

2 pm – 7 pm

Target

153 Sierra Drive

Altoona, PA

Contact: PSP Trooper Chris Fox

Phone: 814-696-6186

Open to public, no appt needed

Centre County

Friday, Sept 20

2 pm – 7 pm

Centre Hall Library

109 W Beyrl Street

Centre Hall, PA

Contact: PSP Trooper Frank Gaus

Phone: 814-355-7545

Open to public, no appt needed