Free car seat safety checks in Central Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week, and PennDOT, State Police and the PA Traffic Injury Prevention Project are teaming up to offer free child safety seat checks.
Several car seat safety checks will take place throughout the week in Blair, Centre, Fulton, and Somerset Counties. The checks are sponsored by PennDOT, PSP, and PA TIPP. Parents are encouraged to bring their child along with them so that proper installation can be demonstrated with them in the seat.
This year’s theme, “Click It Tight. It Is Worth Their Life to Do It Right,” highlights the importance of selecting and correctly using the proper child restraints (rear-facing, forward-facing, booster seat, seat belt).
Here’s where you can get checked:
Blair County
Monday, Sept 16
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Big Fish Preschool
First UMC Church
Hollidaysburg, PA
Contact: Kelly Whitaker
Phone: 814-943-3360
Open to public, no appt needed
Somerset County
Tuesday, Sept. 17
2 pm – 8 pm
Sipesville Fire Dept
968 S.R. 4002
968 Schoolhouse Road
Somerset, PA 15501
Contact: Trooper Marie Regula
Phone: 814-445-4104
Open to public, no appt needed
Fulton County
Wednesday, Sept 18
3 pm – 9 pm
Giant Food Store
360 South 2nd Street
McConnellsburg, PA
Contact: PSP Crp Matt Long
Phone: 717-485-3131
Open to public, no appts needed
Somerset County
Wednesday, Sept 18
1 pm – 4 pm
Northern EMS
1620 Somerset Ave
Winder, PA
Contact: Bob Beers
Phone: 814-467-9244
Open to public, no appt needed
Blair County
Thursday, Sept 19
2 pm – 7 pm
Target
153 Sierra Drive
Altoona, PA
Contact: PSP Trooper Chris Fox
Phone: 814-696-6186
Open to public, no appt needed
Centre County
Friday, Sept 20
2 pm – 7 pm
Centre Hall Library
109 W Beyrl Street
Centre Hall, PA
Contact: PSP Trooper Frank Gaus
Phone: 814-355-7545
Open to public, no appt needed