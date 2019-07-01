Freak summer storm buries Mexican city under ice

In one of Mexico’s most popular towns, Guadalajara, residents woke up Sunday morning to a very chilling surprise.

A freak hail storm came through the area, leaving he hot summer town under roughly 3-5 feet of ice.

Workers quickly got started on clean-up and removal.

On Twitter, Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said personnel began shoveling out cars and roads as well as pumping water away from homes and businesses as the ice all started to melt.

Muy temprano, antes de ir a la CDMX para el arranque de la Guardia Nacional, estuve en el lugar para evaluar la situación y fui testigo de escenas que nunca había visto: el granizo a más de un metro de altura, y luego nos preguntamos si el cambio climático existe. pic.twitter.com/cognB1JHg6 — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) June 30, 2019

“I’ve never seen such scenes in Guadalajara,” Alfaro told AFP.

“Then we ask ourselves if climate change is real. These are never-before-seen natural phenomenons,” he said. “It’s incredible.”

In some places, the hail was up to five feet deep, AFP reported

According to AFP. over 200 residents reported damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles.