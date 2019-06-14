Four-year-old drives Grandpa’s car to gas station

(WTAJ/KMSP) — This candy craving four-year-old boy took his grandfather’s vehicle for a spin making a mile-and-a-half trek to a gas station in Minnesota.

On Tuesday morning Sebastian put a real scare into his family when he took off in their SUV.

He used his grandpa’s walker to grab the keys from wall hooks, and, when no one was watching, he hopped into the driver’s seat and took off.

He backed out of the driveway, and headed through some winding neighborhood streets, before turning onto an incredibly busy, four-lane avenue at the heart of the morning rush hour.

From there, witnesses report he drove erratically at speeds in the 10-15 mph range before getting the car safely into the gas station parking lot where police quickly met him.

And while Sebastian navigated his candy store run, there were some bumps in the road, including mailboxes and a tree.

The family found a portion of the vehicle’s bumper at the neighbor’s house.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

