Four states added to PA travel advisory list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 early warning monitoring dashboard, adding in testing data from the past week and updated travel recommendations.

Minnesota, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming have been added to the state’s travel advisory list. Georgia has been removed.

The percent-positivity rate increased from 3.2% to 3.7%. As of Oct. 1, the seven-day increase was 6,164 cases. The increase the week before was 5,070 cases.

“Our percent positivity and incidence rate for the commonwealth both increased this week, which serves as a reminder the virus still remains a threat in our communities,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

Counties in the concerning positivity rate are below:

Centre (9.4%)

Northumberland (9.3%)

Snyder (7.8%)

Lebanon (6.6%)

Montour (6.6%)

Perry (6.5%)

Schuylkill (6.5%)

Wayne (6.1%)

Lackawanna (6.0%)

Indiana (5.9%)

Lawrence (5.4%)

Centre County remains in the “substantial” category for the level of transmission. The full breakdown across the state can be found below:

Low – Cameron , Clarion, Clinton, Crawford, Elk , Forest, Fulton, Greene, Jefferson , Juniata, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Venango, Warren, Wyoming

, Clarion, Clinton, Crawford, , Forest, Fulton, Greene, , Juniata, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Venango, Warren, Wyoming Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford , Berks, Blair , Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria , Carbon, Chester, Clearfield , Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon , Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Somerset , Tioga, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York

, Berks, , Bradford, Bucks, Butler, , Carbon, Chester, , Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, , Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, , Tioga, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York Substantial – Centre, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder

The DOH is reporting 615 COVID-19 cases in 5-18-year-olds from Sept. 25 – Oct. 1 and 624 cases from the same age group between Sept. 18-24.